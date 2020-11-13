2nd wave of COVID-19: IUB campuses to be closed for 4 weeks from 16th

BAHAWALPUR: All campuses of Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) will be closed for four weeks from November 16 to slow the spread of second spike of Covid-19 pandemic.

The notification in thisregard has been issued on Thursday evening by IUB Public Relation Department. All mid-term examination had been cancelled however ongoing exams and final terms examination would be conducted. All staff of the varsity would perform duties in rotation. The notification said BA, B.Sc and MA, MSc exams would be conducted per schedule.

SMOG TERMED GLOBAL ISSUE: Secretary Planning and Development Shoaib Bukhari Thursday said smog has become a global issue and individual and corrective efforts were required to combat it. Addressing a seminar organised at IUB on smog, Bukhari said the government is making all-out efforts to stem the source of smog.

He said in this regard the government will provide support to organisations to create awareness in the masses about hazards of smog. He lauded timely step of Vice Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob for bringing all stakeholders such as academia, researchers, policymakers, industrialists and farmers on a platform to share thoughts on smog issues and suggest solutions to get rid of it. Pro Vice Chancellor MNS Agriculture University Multan Prof Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed Rijwana also spoke.

District Officer Environment Rafiq Ahmed highlighted government initiatives reducing smog in the environment. Prof. Dr. Linadu from University of Albarta Canada talked about on socio economic issues due to smog emerging at global level during his online address. Dr Abid Niaz Convener Climate Change Research Center discussed environmental challenges caused by smog. Prof Dr Anwar ul Haq from University of Agriculture Faisalabad said carbon emissions from traffic, burning of coal, burning of stubble in fields are main causes of smog. Prof Dr Muazzam Jamil, Principal University College of Agriculture, Dr Ghulam Hassan Abbasi Chairman Environment Sciences Department and Muhammad Abdullah of World Wild Fund also addressed the audiences.