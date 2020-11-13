Gen Bajwa, Bill Gates discuss COVID-19, polio campaign

RAWALPINDI: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Bill Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill Melinda Gates Foundation, spoke about Pakistanâ€™s COVID-19 response and polio vaccination campaigns.Gates conveyed his appreciation for Pakistan Army for supporting national polio drive and ensuring proper reach and coverage of polio campaigns this year, particularly through involvement of community leaders and influencers.COAS said that it was national cause and national effort. He said, "We will call it a success when no child is affected in Pakistan. Credit goes to the grassroots workers including the mobile teams, Law Enforcement Agencies and health representatives."Both also discussed the safe start and efforts needed to effectively conduct polio campaigns in COVID environment. Gates acknowledged Pakistanâ€™s efforts in managing the pandemic despite the current rise in COVID-19 cases and efforts to safely conduct polio immunization campaigns and essential immunizations that have continued amid the pandemic.Both also pledged to continue working together to make further progress in ending polio in Pakistan and improving the health of all children.



