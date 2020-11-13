Corona on the rampage: 34 more die, over 18,00 infected

ISLAMABAD: The total active COVID-19 cases in the country on Thursday were recorded 22,088, as 1,808 more people tested positive during the last 24 hours.

Thirty-four corona patients, 33 of whom were under treatment in hospital and one out of hospital died on Wednesday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan, while 189 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,856 allocated for COVID-19 patients. Some 36,686 tests were conducted across the country on Wednesday, including 11,146 in Sindh, 13,545 in Punjab, 3,303 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 6,879 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 482 in Balochistan, 345 in GB, and 986 in AJK.

Around 320,849 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 349,992 cases were detected so far, including AJK 5,041, Balochistan 16,226, GB 4,409, ICT 22,765, KP 41,258, Punjab 108,221 and Sindh 152,072.About 7,055 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,704 Sindh among 13 of them died in hospital and one out of hospital on Wednesday, 2,438 in Punjab nine of them died in hospital on Wednesday, 1,302 in KP eight of them died in hospital on Wednesday, 248 in ICT among one of them died in hospital on Wednesday, 154 in Balochistan, 93 in GB and 116 in AJK two of them died in hospital on Wednesday.

A total of 4,810,182 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 736 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities.

Some 1,296 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Apex Committee Thursday decided to take effective measures to stem the spread of coronavirus’ second wave and ensure strict enforcement of health guidelines including wearing of masks at the public places.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar chaired the meeting.

The committee reviewed the second wave of the highly contagious disease. The participants expressed their concern over a recent spike in confirmed infections and death ratio.

The meeting decided to strictly enforce facemask rules and not tolerate any violation of SOPs. It further decided to launch a public campaign to peddle awareness about the infection.

The apex committee recommended keeping people flying in from abroad, especially from India in quarantine and banning political social cultural and religious gatherings in the province. It further proposed limiting the number of guests at weddings that will be allowed to take place in open spaces.

The moot recommended early winter vacations for students across the province and reserving a certain number of hospitals in Punjab, especially in southern areas, solely for COVID-19 patients.

Lahore Corps Commander Lt General Majid Ehsan assured the government of extending every possible cooperation in the fight against the virus.

Meanwhile, Additional Sessions Judge Lahore Azfar Sultan Syed died of coronavirus on Thursday.

According to the spokesperson for the Lahore High Court, Azfar Sultan Syed was under treatment after he was diagnosed with the coronavirus a few days back.

Azfar Sultan Syed had been posted to the Lahore Sessions Court.

Following the confirmation of the virus in the judge, the courtroom was sealed and employees working over there were tested. The tests of the employees remained negative, the LHC spokesperson added. The court was also disinfected.