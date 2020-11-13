close
Fri Nov 13, 2020
November 13, 2020

4-day events to mark UK queen’s 70 years on throne

World

 
November 13, 2020

LONDON: Britain will hold “a blockbuster weekend of celebrations” in the summer of 2022, featuring an extra day’s public holiday, to mark Queen Elizabeth’s 70th anniversary on the throne, the government announced on Thursday.

The 94-year-old, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, will add another milestone when she marks her Platinum Jubilee in February 2022.The government unveiled plans for four days of celebrations later that year to “reflect on Her Majesty’s reign, and her impact on the UK and the world since 1952”.

