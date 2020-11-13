Trump files new election lawsuit; Georgia will recount

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump’s campaign on Wednesday took another step in its legal strategy to upend his US election loss by filing a lawsuit in Michigan while Georgia announced a recount and President-elect Joe Biden focused on laying the foundation of his incoming administration.

The Republican president’s team went to federal court to try to block Michigan, a Midwestern battleground state that he won in 2016, from certifying the November 3 election results.Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced a hand recount of all ballots cast there, which he said was expected to begin this week and would be completed in time to certify the results by a Nov. 20 deadline.

“It’ll take every bit of the time that we have left, for sure. It’s a big lift,” Raffensperger told a news conference.Trump has declined to concede the election to Biden, instead lodging a flurry of lawsuits in pivotal states to try to back up his unsupported claims of widespread voting fraud.