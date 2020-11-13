close
November 13, 2020
Syria marks 50 years of Assad family rule

BEIRUT: On Nov. 13, 1970, a young air force officer from the coastal hills of Syria launched a bloodless coup.It was the latest in a succession of military takeovers since independence from France in 1946, and there was no reason to think it would be the last.

Yet 50 years later, Hafez Assad’s family still rules Syria. The country is in ruins from a decade of civil war that killed a half million people, displaced half the population and wiped out the economy. Entire regions are lost from government control.

