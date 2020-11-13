Revenue from KP Auqaf properties up by 40pc

PESHAWAR: The departments of Religious and Minority Affairs have increased the revenue from the Auqaf properties by 40 per cent and Rs 12.127 billion have been collected from commercial properties.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Religious Affairs Muhammad Zahoor Shakir and Special Assistant for Minority Affairs Wazirzada said this while briefing the media on the two-year performance of the departments here on Thursday. Secretary Auqaf and Minority Affairs Shahid Sohail, Additional Secretary Jahanzeb, Administrator Jamaluddin and other relevant officers were present on the occasion, said an official handout. The special assistants said work had been launched on digitalization of the Auqaf properties.

Similarly, the Endowment Fund for Minorities, residential colony for the minority community, exchange programmes for minority youth and other welfare schemes had been launched in the merged districts by the Minority Affairs Department.

It was added 5,000 kanals of Auqaf properties had been reclaimed from grabbers and 4,000 kanals of land leased out through a transparent process while auction of the remaining land had been offered as well. The special assistants said no comprehensive plan had been adopted for the Auqaf and Religious Department in the past but the present government had now developed a management information system in the department. Wazirzada said the KP government had provided financial assistance to the widows, poor and orphans from the minority community and festivals of the minorities were being celebrated.