Another patient dies of coronavirus in KP

PESHAWAR: Another patient died of coronavirus while 224 more people tested positive for the viral infection in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday. The latest victim belonged to Haripur district of the Hazara division of the province. After its outbreak on February 26 this year, the Covid-19 has taken 1,303 lives and infected 41,472 people in KP so far.

The Health Department that daily issues a report about human losses from coronavirus and positive cases, neither on Wednesday nor Thursday mentioned the death of a ward orderly of the Khyber Teaching Hospital.

There were rumours at the beginning of the first wave of the pandemic that a large number of people had died of the coronavirus but had gone unreported. It was believed that the patients who died at homes were not reported in the official statement. Of 214 positive cases, Peshawar reported 93, Mansehra 39, Abbottabad 22, Mardan 13, Haripur 10 and Dir Lower 9 cases. Other districts also reported positive in the province.