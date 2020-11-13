Ex-official gets 10-year jail for unlawful appointments

SUKKUR: The Accountability Court, Sukkur, sentenced former Municipal Commissioner, Sukkur, Tufail Ahmed Soomro, and his brother former Taluka Municipal Officer Waqar Soomro to varying prison terms and fines in a NAB reference for making hundreds of illegal appointments.

The Judge of the Accountability Court, Sukkur, Fareed Anwar Kazi, here on Thursday sentenced former Municipal Commissioner Sukkur Tufail Ahmed Soomro to 10 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs15 million and his brother former Taluka Municipal Officer Waqar Soomro to eight years imprisonment with Rs10 million fine in a NAB reference for unlawfully appointing 348 people. Earlier, the judge had reserved the verdict.

According to the NAB reference, the former municipal commissioner Tufail Ahmed Soomro unlawfully inducted 276 people in grade 1 to 15 during 2009-10. Similarly, the former Taluka Municipal Officer Waqar Soomro unlawfully appointed 72 persons during his tenure. Both Tufail Soomro and Waqar Soomro who were present in the court on pre-arrest bails were taken into custody and sent to prison.