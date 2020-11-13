close
Fri Nov 13, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
November 13, 2020

PDM on road to its logical end: CM Usman Buzdar

National

A
APP
November 13, 2020

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday said that unnatural alliance of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was heading towards its logical end. In a statement here, he said the alliance was formed by the opposition parties to hide their corruption and it was ending at a same fast pace as it was formed. Those who looted national resources in the past, had now been exposed before the nation, he said adding that chapter of loot and plunder was now a tale of the past. He said past rulers grew their personal assets using national resources, adding that the PTI government had exposed the corrupt.

Latest News

More From Pakistan