Naval chief reaffirms resolve to safeguard maritime boundaries

KARACHI: The Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, while highlighting the ongoing CPEC projects, has said that the importance of maritime security of the entire coast had increased manifold. He was addressing the troops during a visit to different naval installations at Turbat, Gwadar and Ormara on Thursday.

CNS Admiral Niazi said the dividends of CPEC related projects are intrinsically linked with the security of maritime and added that the responsibilities of Pakistan Navy would continue to grow in the coming years. The Chief of the Naval Staff reaffirmed Pakistan Navy’s resolve to safeguard the maritime boundaries and maritime interests of the nation at all costs and also appreciated the morale, selfless devotion and commitment of the deployed troops.

Earlier, the Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, visited the Pakistan Navy units in coastal areas of Turbat, Gwadar and Ormara to review operational preparedness and combat readiness. Upon arrival at the PNS Siddique, the Naval Air Station at Turbat, the CNS was received by Commander Pakistan Fleet Rear Admiral Naveed Ashraf. The naval chief was briefed about the operations of the Naval Air Arm followed by interaction with the troops. Later, at Gwadar Admiral Niazi was apprised of the ongoing operations of the Maritime Security Task Force-88, Coastal Security and Harbour Defence Force established by Pakistan Navy to ensure maritime security of Gwadar Port and China Pakistan Economic Corridor projects. The naval chief also visited the Jinnah Naval Base and PN Cadet College Ormara where he was received by Commander Coast Vice Admiral Zahid Ilyas.