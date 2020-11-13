close
Fri Nov 13, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
November 13, 2020

Two Covid-19 patients die at Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN: Two more coronavirus patients died at Nishtar Hospital on Thursday. According to doctors, death toll has reached 20 during the first eleven days of the second spike of coronavirus. Naseem Bibi, 33, of Dera Ghazi Khan and Muneer, 60, of Multan tested positive and were brought to the hospital where died. According to Nishtar Hospital spokesperson Dr Irfan Ahmed, two more coronavirus patients died at the hospital and at the moment 132 corona patients are under treatment at the hospital.

