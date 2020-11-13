close
Fri Nov 13, 2020
Our Correspondent
November 13, 2020

Eight killed, 15 injured as bus collides with tractor-trolley

National

HAFIZABAD: Eight people were killed while 15 others seriously injured when a Sargodha-bound bus collided with a tractor-trolley near Tahli Goraya on Hafizabad-Sargodha Road about 30km from here.

According to Rescue 1122, a bus was on way to Sargodha from Sialkot when it collided with a tractor-trolley coming from opposite direction. As a result, eight passengers were killed on the spot while 15 others sustained serious injuries. The police and Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies and injured persons to different hospitals. Drivers of both vehicles ran away after the accident. The police have impounded the tractor-trolley and the bus.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed grief over the incident. He directed the district administration to provide the best medical treatment to the injured persons.

