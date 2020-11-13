Kiwi pair Lowe, Gibson-Park hope to pass Ireland Test

LONDON: New Zealanders James Lowe and Jamison Gibson-Park have travelled a similar path to representing their adopted country Ireland, but they are very different characters.

They are both 28, play for Leinster and back in New Zealand they appeared for the Maori All Blacks.

On Friday, they will both don the green jersey and start in the Autumn Nations Cup game against Wales—for Lowe his first cap and for Gibson-Park his first start but third cap.

Lowe has been described by his fellow Irish squad members as great for the “craic” and as a “free spirit” by head coach Andy Farrell, who says Gibson-Park is a calmer figure.

This transfers itself onto the pitch where Lowe’s natural exuberance translates into crowd-pleasing performances and Gibson-Park is less noticeable but effective at creating opportunities and seeing openings.

Gibson-Park was the pathfinder, coming to Ireland in 2016 — qualifying for the national side last year under the three-year residency rule—and the scrum-half played a key role in persuading Lowe to make the trip a year later.

Lowe came closest of the two to playing for the All Blacks—the wing’s sole opportunity ruined when a shoulder injury ruled him out of a Test against Samoa.

It says a lot about his determination and ability he has come this far given he was bed-ridden as a youngster with rheumatoid arthritis—he still receives weekly injections and painkillers for the condition.

Lowe has become an established starter for Leinster whilst Gibson-Park is battling with Luke McGrath for the first-choice position. The Kiwi is at present in the ascendancy over his fellow Ireland international—and seemingly in the race to replace Conor Murray as first-choice international when the time comes—having started the Pro14 final win over Ulster in September.

Gibson-Park says it is rarer for his friend to make those type of remarks than when he knew him in New Zealand. “He has matured a good bit since then I think,” said Gibson-Park on Monday.