Jack Willis given England debut

LONDON: Wasps flanker Jack Willis is set to make his highly-anticipated England debut on the back of a brilliant club season after being named in the starting XV for Saturday´s Autumn Nations Cup opener against Georgia at Twickenham.

The 23-year-old helped take Wasps to a 2019/20 Premiership final where they were beaten by Exeter after his breakdown expertise saw him win a trio of individual honours that included the Rugby Players’ Association player´s player award and the Premiership’s player of the season.

Willis was due to tour South Africa with England in 2018 but was forced to withdraw because of a knee injury and his career was subsequently interrupted by an ankle problem.

Meanwhile Worcester centre Ollie Lawrence is set to win his second cap after coming off the bench in a 34-5 win over Italy in Rome last month that saw England secure the Six Nations title.

England (15-1):

Elliot Daly; Jonathan Joseph, Ollie Lawrence, Henry Slade, Jonny May; Owen Farrell (capt), Ben Youngs; Billy Vunipola, Jack Willis, Maro Ioje; Joe Launchbury, Charlie Ewels; Will Stuart, Jamie George, Ellis Genge.

Replacements: Tom Dunn, Mako Vunipola, Kyle Sinckler, Ben Earl, Tom Curry, Dan Robson, Max Malins, Joe Marchant.