Jack Willis given England debut

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Wasps flanker Jack Willis is set to make his highly-anticipated England debut on the back of a brilliant club season after being named in the starting XV for Saturday´s Autumn Nations Cup opener against Georgia at Twickenham.
The 23-year-old helped take Wasps to a 2019/20 Premiership final where they were beaten by Exeter after his breakdown expertise saw him win a trio of individual honours that included the Rugby Players’ Association player´s player award and the Premiership’s player of the season.
Willis was due to tour South Africa with England in 2018 but was forced to withdraw because of a knee injury and his career was subsequently interrupted by an ankle problem.
Meanwhile Worcester centre Ollie Lawrence is set to win his second cap after coming off the bench in a 34-5 win over Italy in Rome last month that saw England secure the Six Nations title.
England (15-1):
Elliot Daly; Jonathan Joseph, Ollie Lawrence, Henry Slade, Jonny May; Owen Farrell (capt), Ben Youngs; Billy Vunipola, Jack Willis, Maro Ioje; Joe Launchbury, Charlie Ewels; Will Stuart, Jamie George, Ellis Genge.
Replacements: Tom Dunn, Mako Vunipola, Kyle Sinckler, Ben Earl, Tom Curry, Dan Robson, Max Malins, Joe Marchant.