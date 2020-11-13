Happy Diwali

Diwali is a most-popular festival of lights that is celebrated in the month of Kartika by the Hindu community. In Pakistan, especially in Sindh and Punjab, where a majority of Hindus live, this festival is celebrated as a secular carnival of sharing sweets and celebrating brotherhood. Muslims, too, take part in celebrations. Diwali is an indication of the spiritual victory of light over darkness – of good over evil.

Diwali marks the beginning of the new year in the Hindu calendar. It lasts for five days. The celebrations represent the start of new relationships, and let the people forget and forgive past mistakes. May God bless us with peace, prosperity and love; and may this Diwali teach us the importance of good relations.

Pehlaj Kumar Bhojwani

Khairpur Mirs