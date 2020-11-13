Better content

Recently, I watched a Pakistani web series. The plot was relatable, and the language was not disrespectful. The show reminded me of the time when we used to watch decent dramas on the state-run PTV. Those dramas focused on real life situations.

Now, TV dramas come with highly debatable storylines. The content that is being written for the TV needs to be reviewed. We all have to work together for the betterment of society.

Mariam Ejaz

Rawalpindi