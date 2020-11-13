Ex-PM Abbasi, Miftah to be indicted in LNG reference on 16th

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court (AC) decided on Thursday to indict former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail and other accused in LNG reference on November 16.

AC-II judge Muhammad Azam Khan conducted hearing in the graft reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The court directed all nominated accused in the case for ensuring their attendance on the next date of hearing.

The court accepted the requests of Abbasi and Ismail for one-day exemption from hearing. At the outset of the hearing, Abbasi’s lawyer Barrister Zafarullah adopted the stance that the NAB had written to make Ismail as approver in this case, while his client had been charged under section 3. He said the relevant documents were not with the defence side and argued that charges could not be framed until they were provided with these documents.

The NAB prosecutor adopted the stance that the demanded documents had been shared with the defence. The prosecutor said that Rs73 million were deposited in the account of Abbasi from his sources of income. He, however, said Rs1.02 billion in his account was beyond known sources of income, adding the former prime minister would be indicted on this count.

Barrister Zafarullah said according to the NAB the national kitty was still facing loss due to LNG project.

Later, the court asked all the accused—including former premier Abbasi, his son Abdullah Khaqan Abbasi, ex-minister Ismail, ex-managing director Pakistan State Oil (PSO) Sheikh Imranul Haq, former chairperson Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) Uzma Adil and ex-managing director Sui Southern Gas Pipeline Limited (SSGPL) Muhammad Amin to ensure their attendance on the next date of hearing on November 16.