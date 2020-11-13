Assets details of KP, Sindh MPs reveal fabulous wealth

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday released details of the assets and liabilities of members of the Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, which reveal some lawmakers are fabulously wealthy.

According to details, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah owns assets worth Rs233.5 million. He also owns two vehicles worth Rs15 million and two plots of land worth Rs30 million in the name of his daughter. Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani has assets worth Rs102 million. He has over Rs61.6 million in cash and arms worth Rs1.5 million.

MPA Faryal Talpur has personal assets worth Rs390 million. She owns 980 grams of gold jewellery and three vehicles worth Rs10 million. Sindh’s Education Minister Saeed Ghani owns assets worth Rs23.1 million while Sindh’s Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah has assets worth around Rs130 million while provincial minister Sohail Siyal has assets worth Rs92.8 million.

MPA Sharjeel Memon owns properties in the country as well in the overseas. He owns two properties in DHA Karachi worth Rs4.4 million and Rs9.7 million. He also owns Rs15.08 million residence and agricultural land in Tharparkar and two apartments worth Rs50 million in Dubai. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s MPA Haleem Adil Shaikh owns personal assets over Rs20 million.

Of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa lawmakers, KP Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ghani owns assets worth more than Rs50 million while Shaukat Yousafzai owns Rs5.5 million worth of assets. Shahram Khan Tarakai and Atif Khan’s assets are valued at Rs4 million and Rs20 million respectively.

MPA Ibrahim Khattak owns assets worth Rs25.5 million while Samar Haroon Bilour’s assets are valued at Rs40 million. Chief Minister Mahmood Khan owns assets worth Rs2.86 billion while Leader of the Opposition Akram Khan Durrani’s assets are valued at Rs7.7 million, Geo News reported.