Eight die in Punjab road accident

ISLAMABAD: At least eight people, including women, were killed and 20 others sustained serious injuries, when a speeding passenger bus collided head-on with a tractor-trolley on Pindi Bhattian-Jalalpur Bhattian road in Punjab on Thursday.

According to rescue sources, the incident took place when the passenger bus collided with a tractor-trolley coming from opposite direction, leaving eight people dead on the spot, PTV news channel reported. Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and the injured to hospital. Police said some of the injured were in critical condition and feared the death toll could rise.