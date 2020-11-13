Vawda switches lawyer in case seeking his disqualification

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda was on Thursday given more time by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to submit comments in a case challenging his eligibility as a Member of Parliament after he changed his lawyer.

Justice Aamer Farooq conducted a hearing on a petition moved by Barrister Jahangir Jadoon against Vawda. The petition states the federal minister allegedly hid his dual nationality in nomination papers he submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) before the 2018 General Election, and calls for disqualifying him as a lawmaker.

During the course of the proceedings on Thursday, new counsel Haroon Duggal submitted a power of attorney for Vawda and requested the court to grant more time to submit the comments.

Justice Farooq told Duggal that initial arguments in the case had been completed, adding that the petitioner’s case was that “the federal minister was American citizen at the time of submission of his nomination papers to the Election Commission of Pakistan”.

The court asked the lawyer to study the case as it was only related to dates, adding that the court had sought the record from the ECP. The lawyer requested the court to direct the ECP to share those documents with the defence. To this, the court observed that the nomination papers and affidavit was submitted by his client himself.

Petitioner Jahagir Jadoon’s lawyer objected, saying the court had already given “maximum time” to the defence for filing comments, adding that “delaying tactics” were being used to waste the court’s time.

The defence lawyer responded by saying he had to travel from Lahore to appear in the case. To this, the bench observed that the commute was only 3:30 hours. The lawyer said he also had to conduct a meeting with his client, who was living in Karachi.

The court remarked that it was a case of quo-warranto seeking to de-seat someone. If Vawda was not an American citizen when he submitted his nomination papers, there is no issue, Justice Farooq said. The court then adjourned hearing on the case till December 15.—News Desk