Pakistan’s virus cases, deaths hit 4-month high

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of National Health Services on Thursday insisted the government has a “comprehensive” Covid-19 vaccine strategy in place as Pakistan recorded its highest daily increase in infections and deaths in more than four months.

Total active infections in the country rose to 22,088 after 1,808 more people tested positive in a 24-hour-period, official data revealed. This increase is the highest since July 18, when more than 1,900 cases were discovered. Azad Kashmir saw a record 130 infections in a day.

Similarly, 34 people died of Covid-related complications in the hours leading to Thursday, the highest increase in deaths since July 26 (35 lost their lives then). On Thursday, Lahore’s Additional Sessions Judge Azfar Syed died of coronavirus, state media reported. A Lahore High Court spokesperson said the courtroom was sealed and staff were tested. The court was also disinfected. At least 1,296 patients are admitted to hospitals across the country, 189 of who are on ventilator.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of National Health Services, the government has prioritised groups most likely to be the initial recipients of a potential vaccine. It said Covid-19 has “devastated health systems and economy at the global level”.

It added an expert committee on Covid-19 vaccine, which comprises public health and infectious diseases experts from public and private sector has been the source of technical oversight and review of safety and efficacy data coming in from trials. The efficacy of preliminary results of experimental Covid-19 vaccine is reported to be in 90 per cent of participants. While these results look encouraging, full trial data is awaited and only after the availability and review of this data the situation will be clear.

In the meantime, other vaccine manufacturers are also expected to publish preliminary results of their human trials in the coming weeks, which are being keenly observed in the global community and experts in Pakistan. “This pace of discovery is unprecedented and reflects the collective global effort in making it happen,” it added.

The ministry said another committee has been negotiating with leading Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers and has identified leading candidates for introduction in Pakistan which includes companies from across the globe.

The government is also in close contact with COVAX and GAVI (Global Alliance for Vaccine Immunisation) through which it is expecting to negotiate a significant quantity of vaccines for the Pakistani population as early as possible.

“Clinical trials of Covid-19 vaccine are also in progress in Pakistan which are progressing satisfactorily,” it added.

“The Prime Minister has shown special interest in ensuring quality vaccine at the earliest for Pakistani population and the government has, in principle, approved specific funding to obtain an effective vaccine.

“In addition, the government is making efficient arrangements for effective supply chain management of vaccine and required manpower needs where required.”