Fri Nov 13, 2020
Our Correspondent
November 13, 2020

DSP suspended

Peshawar

Our Correspondent
November 13, 2020

HARIPUR: The Regional Police Officer Hazara Qazi Jamilur Rehman suspended deputy superintendent of police, headquarters, Haripur, on Thursday.

Official sources said the reason behind suspension of Iftikhar Ahmed Swati was poor performance during his stay as DSP headquarters. According to show-cause served on him by the Regional Police Officer Qazi Jamilur Rehman, the second charge against the DSP was his negligent performance in the triple murder case that had occurred in the jurisdiction of Khalabat Tonwhsip Police Station about two months back.

