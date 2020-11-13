Hazara University senate approves budget

MANSEHRA: A meeting of Hazara University’s senate has given approval to the current fiscal year’s budget and relocating of the Wildlife Department’s pheasantry situated adjacent to varsity in Dodial to anywhere else.A press release issued here on Thursday said that the 16th meeting of its senate was chaired by Chancellor/Governor Shah Farman. The senate unanimously approved an over Rs1.44 billion budget for the financial year 2020/21, which couldn’t be presented earlier because of the coronavirus situation. The senate also approved Rs1.17 billion revised budget of the previous financial year.The meeting discussed the proposal moved by the university for the relocating of the Wildlife Department’s pheasantry situated adjacent to varsity. The governor appreciated the proposal presented by the university for establishment of an External Examination Board outside its premises for paper checking. Meanwhile, Dr Jamil Ahmed, the vice Chancellor, told the reporters that the chancellor also lauded the efforts by the university management to cut its previous year’s budget, which would be a contribution in salary and pensions account.“We are also going to introduce a dress code for students in order to end the disparity and bring harmony among the students on the order of the governor,” he added.