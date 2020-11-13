Merger to help restore writ of all institutions in tribal districts

KOHAT: Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sanaullah Abbasi has said that the merger of tribal districts will change the destiny of its people, particularly of the young generation.

Delivering an online lecture to the students and faculty members of Fata University in Darra Adamkhel on Thursday, he said that the tribesmen had fought shoulder to shoulder with the security forces and eliminated the menace of terrorism and militancy.

He said the people rendered unprecedented sacrifices for bringing durable peace and tranquility in the area. In his lecture, the IGP dwelt at length on the steps taken by the government for bringing revolutionary changes in the standard of life of its dwellers.

He added that after the merger, writ of all institutions, particularly of police and judiciary, had been extended there and restored all their fundamental rights as enshrined in the constitution.

Sanaullah Abbasi revealed that in the first leg29000 levies and Khassadars had been absorbed in the police force and in the second leg their training was in full swing.

He hoped that with the enlistment of educated young local people, the police force of the merged districts would emerge as a professional force. He further said that Counter-Terrorism Department, Special Branch and Highways Police had been extended to merge districts, which had strengthened the security apparatus in the area.

The IGP pointed out that with the extension of the judiciary system the fundamental human rights had been restored. He disclosed that 70 percent of the population of the country consisted of the young generation, particularly the bright students.

He said that they can contribute a lot for bringing prosperity and development in the country and urged upon them to come forward and play their pivotal role in the stability and development of the nation. Students of the university asked different questions about Fata merger. The IGP replied in detail to the questions posed by the students. It is worth mentioning that a large number of students from merged districts participated in the online lecture while many watched the online lecture on social media.