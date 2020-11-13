Several officials have been transferred in the provincial bureaucracy, according to a notification from the Establishment Department.

Deputy Commissioner Lower Chitral Naveed Ahmed has been asked to report to the Establishment Department while secretary Board of Revenue Hassan Abid has been posted as DC Lower Chitral. Other officials transferred include Abdul Saboor and Muhammad Jamshed of Communication and Works Department have also been posted.

Similarly, 14 officers of the Excise and Taxation Department have also been transferred. The officials transferred include those of BS-17 and 18 levels.