Girl commits suicide

HARIPUR: A teenage girl has committed suicide in the limits of Saddar police station here on Thursday.

Saddar Police Station officials said that Kinza Bibi, 19, of Kahka village, had locked herself in the bedroom after an exchange of harsh words with her mother over some domestic issue on Wednesday. When the girl did not come out of her room till Thursday morning, the family members broke open the door of the room and found her dead. A bottle of some poisonous substance was also lying beside the body, indicating that she had committed suicide.

The body was shifted to Haripur Trauma Centre where the doctors confirmed that the deceased had consumed some poisonous substance, which caused her death. The police have registered a case and started an investigation.