PhD thesis defended

ABBOTTABAD: Adil Saeed Qureshi of Abbottabad Public School (APS) successfully defended his thesis work and was recommended for PhD degree.

Urdu Department of Hazara University held a public defense of PhD degree in which scholar Adil Saeed Qureshi defended his thesis work. “He gave a 20-minute presentation covering his whole work. The two external examiners were Chairman Academy of Letters Professor Doctor M Yousaf Khushk and Professor Sargodha University Doctor Nadeem Khalid. Dr Yusuf Khushk on this occasion opined that it is very appreciable that Hazara University, in just 13 years of its foundation, is producing such unmatchable research works. Adil Saeed Qureshi is presently working in Abbottabad Public School (APS) as a professor in Urdu Department.