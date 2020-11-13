CM Mahmood Khan opens Category-D hospital in S Waziristan

WANA Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday broke the ground for two major roads besides inaugurating 40-bed Category-D hospital at Toi Khulla in South Waziristan.

Minister for Local Government Akbar Ayub, Special Assistant on Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash, Corps Commander Peshawar Lt. General Nauman Mahmood and Inspector General of Frontier Corps (South) Major-General Umar Bashir accompanied him during the visit.

In his address at the jirgas of tribal elders, the chief minister said the KP government was focusing on the accelerated development of the merged areas. He added that efforts were being made to set up border markets and economic zones there to provide maximum employment opportunities to the local people. Mahmood Khan said matter about the provision of Rs100 billion development package annually for tribal districts had been taken up in the recent meeting of the Council of Common Interests.

He added only Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had fulfilled its commitment of provision of three per cent of the National Finance Commission (NFC) share. Other provinces should also fulfil their commitments and ensure the provision of 3 per cent of their NFC share for the tribal districts, he added.

The chief minister said the work on various development schemes in the education and health sector of the tribal districts was in progress whereas small dams would be constructed to develop the agriculture sector in the areas. Mahmood Khan said that all the issues being faced by the tribal people would be resolved. He directed the Dera Ismail Khan commissioner to present him a detailed report on the issues of South Waziristan.

Earlier, the tribal elders at the jirgas praised the KP government and Pak Army for paying special focus to the development of the areas. They assured all-out support to the government and law-enforcing agencies to maintain peace in the area.