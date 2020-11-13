close
Fri Nov 13, 2020
A
APP
November 13, 2020

Hazrat Abu Talib’s death anniversary observed

Islamabad


APP
November 13, 2020

Rawalpindi : ‘Mohsin-e-Islam Conference’ was held to observe 1445th death anniversary of Hazrat Abu Talib here on Thursday.

The function was arranged by Markazi Imam Hussain Council in collaboration with Rawalpindi Arts Council.

The conference was presided over by Dr Ghazanafer Mehdi while Hakeem Syed Muhammad Mehmood Saharanpuri and Naeem Akram Qureshi were guests of honor.

The speakers talked about the role of Hazrat Abu Talib in early day of Islam and said that new generation must get recognised with sacrifices and teaching of Hazrat Abu Talib.

