Death sentence awarded

Rawalpindi : The Anti-Terrorist Court (ATC)-III, Rawalpindi Judge Raja Pervez Akhtar on Thursday awarded three death penalties on three counts to a convict for murdering a traffic warden and a citizen near Committee Chowk in 2018.

The convict was awarded death penalties under section 302 as well as section 7(a) of Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997. The ATC also awarded life imprisonment to second accused under section 377 of the PPC. The court also imposed fine of Rs3,000,000 against the accused.

Waris Khan Police Station registered a case against two accused named Raja Raeed and Imran Iqbal on charges of murdering traffic warden named Shahid Sarwar and a citizen Nisar Ahmed in June 12, 2018. The accused were driving a vehicle on wrong side when traffic warden Shahid Sarwar tried to stop them but both accused opened fire near Committee Chowk on the occasion. The traffic warden and a citizen killed on the spot.