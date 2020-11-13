MCR officer arrested

Rawalpindi: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has arrested Municipal Officer Regulation (MOR) Malik Tousif Ahmed (grade-18 officer) on corruption charges on Thursday.

The accused will be produced in the court on Friday (today) for getting physical remand.

The ACE has registered cases against 16 officers of the Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) on charges of corruption. They have been accused of misusing their authority, giving illegal approval for buildings and causing losses worth millions of rupees to the national exchequer. The department has filed a case against 29 building owners for bribing officials and illegal construction of buildings.

The ACC, Rawalpindi special judge Muhammad Masroor Zaman has already shown resentment on the poor investigation of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE).

Five officers of MCR have already got the bail in this case within three days of their judicial remand.