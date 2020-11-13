Licensing details for medical graduates from Cuba, Bangladesh issued

Islamabad : The Pakistan Medical Commission on Thursday issued the details of the grant of licensing to Pakistanis, who have acquired medical degrees from Cuba or Bangladesh under an old

government of Pakistan scholarship programme.

gone to Cuba and Bangladesh for medical education on scholarship.

According to it, such students will be treated under three licensing categories. Under the first category, the graduates who have not completed their house jobs will be given a provisional license to complete their house job.

It added after completion of their house job, the graduate may apply for their full license upon qualifying the NLE.

Under the second category, a graduate who has passed their NEB Step 3 and completed their house job will be granted a full license to practice after their house jobs are verified by the Cuban and Bangladesh authorities.

Under the last category, the students that have not passed the NEB step 3 but have completed their house job from Cuba and Bangladesh will be given a full license to practice after verification from Cuba and Bangladesh governments and after qualifying for NLE in Pakistan.