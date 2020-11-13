LAHORE:There was only one voice from Gilgit to Islamabad and from Lahore to Quetta that was no other option but to "respect the vote" and respect it in actual. This was said by PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari while responding to Firdous Ashiq Awan's press conference held here Thursday. Imran Khan tried to strengthen his government, but not the institutions, she alleged. Maryam had said that the PM would first go home then PML-N would hold talks with the people who would decide the matter in accordance with the Constitution, the PML-N spokesperson concluded.