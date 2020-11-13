‘JI striving to restore values of decency’

LAHORE:JI Liaquat Baloch has said the ruling party has buried political, social and moral values. Addressing a convention of students here, he said JI was striving to restore the values of decency, principles and human dignity in the country. He said if the state institutions, the government and the civil bureaucracy abide by the constitution, the country would develop.

Liaquat Baloch while addressing the educational referendum programme of IJT at Science College said that the government should stop playing with medical education. The Pakistan Medical Commission was a nightmare for the medical field; he said and added this was not acceptable to doctors and medical students. “Jamaat-e-Islami supports students’ demands for student referendum. Today, the student rights referendum in educational institutions across the country indicates that students are united for their legitimate rights,” he added.