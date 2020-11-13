Visually-impaired persons continue protest

LAHORE:The visually-impaired persons continued their protest on The Mall, blocking the road on third consecutive day Thursday. They demanded jobs according to their qualifications.

It was the responsibility of the state to provide them jobs, their blindness is not their weakness, they said and demanded the government provide them jobs as per their education and save them from becoming a liability to their families. Some persons hailing from South Punjab demanded that daily wagers’ services be regularised.

Umer Rasheed, a visually-impaired, complained that no government official talked to them. He complained that police officials threatened them to end the protest. He demanded the government send Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi for negotiations with them. According to them, Pervaiz Elahi is a man of words and would fulfill his promise.

He said that some visually-impaired daily-wagers in various departments of the provincial government received their salaries after an interval of several months and neither they were assigned any designation, nor work in their respective departments.

Construction services: The Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab (IDAP) has approved the transfer of consultancy and construction services of various projects, including the project of South Punjab Secretariat building, to the IDAP. The approval was given in the 40th meeting of Review Committee of the IDAP chaired by Sardar Muhammad Asif Nikai, minister for communications and works. The minister was informed that the authority concerned has selected IDAP as a consultancy firm for the construction of South Punjab Secretariat and GOR Bahawalpur and Multan. The IDAP also showcased the designs of modern building of South Punjab Secretariat and GOR Bahawalpur and Multan.

In the project, all the duties from consultancy to procurement will be handed over to the Infrastructure Development Authority. Approval to include the South Punjab Secretariat project in ADP 2020-21 was given in the meeting of the Standing Committee on Finance and Development held on July 17, 2020.

UET Quran course: The 223rd meeting of Academic Council of the University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore on Thursday approved Quran translation course for the varsity students.

UET Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mansoor Sarwar chaired the meeting which approved translation of the Quran as compulsory course for BSc students.

Distinction: Muhammad Abdullah, a young Pakistani student from Lahore, has been declared the global prize winner by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) for scoring the highest marks among all ACCA students globally who appeared in its Strategic Business Reporting (SBR) paper in September 2020 exam session.

According to a press release, Muhammad Abdullah is a resident of Lahore’s Rajgarh locality. Muhammad Abdullah is studying an ACCA-embedded BSc Accounting and Finance programme at the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS).