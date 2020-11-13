Wanted man arrested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Iqbal Town police arrested a man wanted by police of two districts in cheque bounce cases with the help of Hotel Eye software. The arrested man has been identified as Waseem who was wanted by Faisalabad Factory Area police and Lahore Gulshan Ravi police in cheque bounce cases. Lahore police arrested 236 accused with the help of Hotel Eye software.