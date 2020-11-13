close
Fri Nov 13, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
November 13, 2020

Wanted man arrested

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 13, 2020

LAHORE:Iqbal Town police arrested a man wanted by police of two districts in cheque bounce cases with the help of Hotel Eye software. The arrested man has been identified as Waseem who was wanted by Faisalabad Factory Area police and Lahore Gulshan Ravi police in cheque bounce cases. Lahore police arrested 236 accused with the help of Hotel Eye software.

Latest News

More From Lahore