‘200,000 become disabled from diabetes in Pakistan every year’

LAHORE:Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) has announced a nationwide diabetic screening of 100,000 people on the occasion of World Diabetes Day, saying that about 200,000 people become disabled every year due to diabetes in Pakistan.

“PIMA will conduct various activities to spread awareness about the disease on November 14 as diabetic patients are more likely to have severe complications due to corona,” said PIMA Central President Dr Khubaib Shahid, in charge PIMA Relief Dr Muhammad Afzal Mian, PIMA Punjab President Dr Imran Zafar and PIMA Lahore President Dr Muhammad Shakeel while addressing a joint press conference at Lahore Press Club here on Thursday. Dr Khubaib Shahid warned that Covid-19 would continue to spread in the coming days, and that the nature of the disease this time around is more severe than the previous one. Precautions need to be taken and political and religious gatherings need to be cancelled. He demanded that government should ensure the compliance with standard operating procedure in public places, educational institutions, mosques and hospitals.

Dr Muhammad Afzal Mian said diabetes is a chronic disease. One in four people in Pakistan suffers from diabetes and the number is growing rapidly. To raise awareness, PIMA will conduct awareness walks, lectures and screening camps across the country. Free diabetes screening camps will be set up at more than 50 locations across the country, where an estimated 100,000 people will be screened.

Railways Ministry advertises posts: The Ministry of Railways (MP-I) has advertised for recruitment of advisers on four key posts. The ministry has started the process of recruitment of consultants in various important sectors under its reorganisation plan. As per the advertisement, applications from candidates with 18 years of experience in the relevant field in all the four fields and PhD degree in the relevant subjects are invited. To apply for these posts, candidates can fill the form available on the website of Pakistan Railways along with their CV and passport size photo. All the details in this regard are available on the website of Pakistan Railways wwwpakrail.gov.pk.