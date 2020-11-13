Nine COVID-19 patients die, 390 new cases confirmed

LAHORE:Nine Covid-19 patients died and another 390 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department here on Thursday.

The toll of fatalities rose to 2,438 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 108,221 in the province. Out of a total of 108,221 infections in Punjab, 105,441 citizens contracted the virus through local transmission. The remaining 2,780 Covid-19 infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, Zaireen returning from Iran and prisoners. As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 13,545 tests have been conducted in last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 1,714,383 in the province. After 2,438 fatalities and recovery of a total of 97,691 patients, 8,092 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.

SOPs at UOE checked: On the directions of the Punjab government, Tariq Hameed Bhatti, Additional Secretary, Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab visited the University of Education (UOE) Township Campus to inspect implementation of Corona SOPs in the university. Tariq Hameed Bhatti visited different classrooms and laboratories and also exchanged view with the students. He expressed his satisfaction over SOPs being followed by the university administration, staff, faculty members and students. He also met UOE Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha.

Four more dengue cases reported

Four more patients have been confirmed positive for dengue virus during the last 24 hours, which raised the total cases of dengue fever in both public and private sector in Punjab to 193, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department here on Thursday. Two patients have been confirmed as dengue virus positive in Lahore, and one each in Mianwali and DG Khan. At least five dengue fever patients are under treatment in hospitals, while all other patients have recovered. No death due to dengue fever has occurred in Punjab this year so far.