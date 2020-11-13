Court summons two siblings and friend of Dr Maha for testimony

A judicial magistrate has summoned three witnesses on November 18 to record their statements in the death case of Dr Maha Ali Shah on the request of police.

The investigation officer on Thursday moved an application before the District South judicial magistrate VII, contending that the sister, brother and a friend of the victim were willing to depose their testimonies.

He said that their statements were important for the case because they had also found an audio recording of Dr Maha from the private hospital she worked at. He added that the recording had been held as evidence.

Eight people have been booked, including Junaid Khan, Waqas Hasan, Bilal, Yasin, Saad, Munir, Nasir and Pinky, for causing the death of the young doctor who allegedly committed suicide by shooting herself at her residence in Defence Housing Authority on

August 18.

According to her family, Khan, Hasan and Dr Irfan Qureshi, who has been partially discharged from the case, had subjected Dr Maha to mental and physical torture, exploited her and lured her into using drugs which later led to her death.

The family claimed that Dr Maha had told them that she was being threatened with dire consequences by the above mentioned suspects, in case she did not act according to their wishes. They added that this stress caused her to end life.

In September, Khan and Hasan had escaped from the City Courts after their interim bail were recalled following the submission of the charge sheet by the police, which implicated the suspects in the offence. They, however, surrendered later after obtaining protective bail from the Sindh High Court.

The IO told the court that his team was working to arrest the absconding suspects, Munir, Nasir and Pinky, for their alleged involvement in the offence. He added that three other suspects were in judicial custody in jail.