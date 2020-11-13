HK lawmaker resignations a challenge to authority: China

HONG KONG: China warned on Thursday the mass resignations of pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong were a "blatant challenge" to its authority over the city.

Fifteen legislators were set to quit the chamber in protest at the Beijing-sanctioned ousting of four colleagues, leaving the assembly a muted gathering of government loyalists. The resignations come with the city´s beleaguered pro-democracy movement and avenues of dissent already under sustained attack since Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law this year.

Half of the group had made good on their pledge by Thursday afternoon, which sparked a furious response from Beijing´s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office. "It once again showed their stubborn confrontation against the central government and a blatant challenge to the power of the central government. We severely condemn this," a statement said.

"We have to tell these opposition lawmakers, that if they want to use this to advocate a radical fight, and beg for foreign forces to interfere, and once again drag Hong Kong into chaos, that´s a wrong calculation."

Inside the chamber, government loyalists discussed a transport bill, but without any of the rambunctious debate that has been the mark of Hong Kong´s semi-democracy in recent years.

"Hong Kongers -- prepare for a long, long time where there is only one voice in society," pro-democracy lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting told reporters outside. "If you are a dissident, get ready for even more pressure."

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, a Beijing appointee, on Wednesday was granted the power to turf out any legislator who she deems insufficiently patriotic, without recourse to the city´s courts.

She immediately made use of those powers, kicking out four lawmakers she said were a threat to national security, and sparking criticism both at home and abroad, with the United States threatening further sanctions on regime figures.

Chris Patten, the city´s last colonial governor, said the move demonstrated Beijing´s "total hostility to democratic accountability, and those who wish to stand up for it". China´s foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin rejected the international criticism.

"We urge the relevant people to strictly abide by the basic norms of international law and international relations, stop any form of interference into China´s internal affairs, of which Hong Kong affairs are a part," he said.

The exodus of opposition lawmakers neuters one of the last forums for dissent in Hong Kong, as its once-boisterous media reels under a crackdown unleashed by the national security law.