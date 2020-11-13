Islamists lose seats in Jordan vote

AMMAN: Women and Islamists lost out in Jordan’s parliamentary vote this week, according to results announced on Thursday by the electoral commission.

The election for the 130-seat parliament -- 15 of which are reserved for women -- was marked by low turnout and overshadowed by the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has dealt a heavy blow to the Arab country’s already debt-ridden economy. Only 29.9 percent of the around 4.5 million eligible voters cast ballots in Tuesday’s election, choosing among 1,674 candidates, of which 360 were women. Parliament has limited authority in Jordan, where the king has wide powers to rule by decree, but it has provided a platform for the opposition when it has not boycotted elections.