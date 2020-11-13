74 migrants dead in Libya

GENEVA: At least 74 migrants died in a "devastating" shipwreck on Thursday off the Libyan coast, the United Nations said, adding that the coastguard and fishermen were searching for survivors.

The UN’s International Organisation for Migration said it was the latest disaster in a "series of tragedies" involving at least eight other shipwrecks in the central Mediterranean since the start of October. "Staff from the IOM have reported a devastating shipwreck which claimed the lives of at least 74 migrants today off the coast of Khoms," the agency said in a statement.