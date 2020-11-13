Seven soldiers killed in Burkina Faso

OUAGADOUGOU: Seven soldiers were killed and others wounded or missing after their patrol was ambushed in northern Burkina Faso, the centre of a five-year-old Jihadist insurgency, security sources said on Thursday.

The troops were attacked on Wednesday between Tin Akoff and Beldiabe in Oudalan province, which borders Mali and Niger, one source said. "The provisional toll is seven soldiers dead," the source said, with others wounded or missing. Another source confirmed the attack, adding that an operation had been launched "to hunt down the assailants" and find the missing soldiers.

Jihadists began making incursions into northern Burkina from neighbouring Mali in 2015 in a conflict that has left more than 1,200 people dead and forced more than one million to flee their homes.