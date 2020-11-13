US election system archaic: Russia

MOSCOW: The US system of electing presidents is archaic and distorts the will of the people, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday.

Joe Biden won the popular vote by more than five million ballots in the US last week but that translated to an extremely tight margin in the electoral college that ultimately decides the president. Compared to other significant countries in the world, the US electoral system is "probably the most archaic", Lavrov said.

During an online press conference on Thursday he said the system "significantly distorts the will of the population". Incumbent Donald Trump has refused to concede, instead mounting a series of legal challenges over the results. Russian President Vladimir Putin -- unlike many world leaders -- has not congratulated Biden on the win because of the court disputes.