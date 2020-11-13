close
Fri Nov 13, 2020
AFP
November 13, 2020

Maradona leaves hospital following surgery

Sports

OLIVOS, Argentina: football legend Diego Maradona left hospital on Wednesday followed by a convoy of supporters, eight days after undergoing surgery to remove a blood clot on his brain.

Maradona did not speak to the crowd of journalists and chanting fans gathered outside in masks as he left the Olivos clinic in Buenos Aires by ambulance shortly after his doctor Leopoldo Luque told reporters he could go home.

