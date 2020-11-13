Maradona leaves hospital following surgery

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OLIVOS, Argentina: football legend Diego Maradona left hospital on Wednesday followed by a convoy of supporters, eight days after undergoing surgery to remove a blood clot on his brain.
Maradona did not speak to the crowd of journalists and chanting fans gathered outside in masks as he left the Olivos clinic in Buenos Aires by ambulance shortly after his doctor Leopoldo Luque told reporters he could go home.