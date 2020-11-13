Parnell joins Karachi Kings

KARACHI: South African left-arm pacer Wayne Parnell on Thursday arrived here to join Karachi Kings for the playoffs which will begin here at the National Stadium from Saturday (tomorrow).

Parnell has been roped in in place of New Zealand’s Mitchell McCleneghan who was not able to arrive due to isolation restrictions in his homeland due to Covid-19 issues.

Parnell has played six Tests, 65 ODIs and 40 T20 Internationals for South Africa.

Karachi Kings will face the table toppers Multan Sultans in the qualifier on Saturday (tomorrow).

Peshawar Zalmi’s head coach cum player Darren Sammy has also missed playoffs because of logistics issues. Zalmi have already roped in Sohaib Maqsoob in his place who hit a terrific 80 in his team’s friendly game against Multan Sultans on Wednesday here at the National Stadium.