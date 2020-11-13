National Bank almost through to semis

RAWALPINDI: Two goals in three minutes in the third quarter helped National Bank almost ensure a place in the semi-finals of the 66th National Hockey Championship at the MPCL Ground on Thursday. National Bank withstood a strong challenge from Army to emerge 4-2 winners.

Arsalan Qadir and Mohammad Naveed struck field goals in the 37th and 39th minutes to tilt the balance in National Bank’s favour following a close fight for ascendency in the first two quarters.

Bilal Qadir’s delightful field effort put National Bank in front in the second minute of the match. Army struck back in the dying moments of the second quarter to make it 1-1 through Waseem Akram. The Bankers then took a two-goal lead with strikes from Arsalan and Naveed.

Though Army reduced the margin through Mohammad Farhan in the 43rd minute, the result was put beyond doubt when Arsalan netted his second and the team’s fourth goal just before the final hooter.

“Army are tough customers and possibly the fittest team in the competition. Winning by a margin of two goals is really a creditable result for us,” international high-performance coach Tahir Zaman, who is performing NBP head coach’s responsibilities, said after the match.

He said the match was the best of the day as fast-paced hockey was witnessed. “Both teams gave their heart out. All credit goes to Army for making it a really competitive match,” he added.

Wapda defeated Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) 3-1, also almost confirming a semi-final berth.

Wapda’s goals came from the sticks of Ijaz Ahmad, Aleem Usman and Aleem Bilal. MPCL scored the opening goal of the game through their captain Tanzeemul Hasan.

Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) outplayed PAF 7-1 with captain Mubassir Ali scoring a double hat-trick. All his goals came off penalty corners. He only missed the target twice from eight penalty corners. Ahmad Nadeem netted the seventh while Rizwan Ali scored the only goal for PAF.

Port Qasim Authority added to Police’s miseries with a 4-1 win.

Police now look set for the wooden spoon and relegation to the Tray Championship next year.

Sami, Hammad, Abuzar and Taha struck one goal each for Port Qasim. Police’s lone goal came from the stick of Mohsin.

Navy dominated the proceedings and beat Punjab 3-1. Nauman Janjua, Akbar Ali and Hammad Ali netted a goal each. Punjab responded through Zain Ijaz.