close
Fri Nov 13, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
November 13, 2020

National U19 matches shifted to twin cities

Sports

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
November 13, 2020

LAHORE: The remaining fixtures of the National Under-19 Three-Day Tournament have been shifted from Lahore to Islamabad and Rawalpindi due to the change in weather.

The last three round matches, which were previously to be staged at the Gaddafi Stadium and LCCA Ground, will now be staged at Islamabadâ€™s Shalimar Ground and Rawalpindiâ€™s Ayub Park Ground and KRL Stadium.

Defending champions Sindh will take on Southern Punjab from Friday (today) at the Country Club Ground, Muridke.

From Saturday, Balochistan will take on Northern at Ayub Park Ground with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa playing Central Punjab at the Shalimar Ground.

Latest News

More From Sports