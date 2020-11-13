National U19 matches shifted to twin cities

LAHORE: The remaining fixtures of the National Under-19 Three-Day Tournament have been shifted from Lahore to Islamabad and Rawalpindi due to the change in weather.

The last three round matches, which were previously to be staged at the Gaddafi Stadium and LCCA Ground, will now be staged at Islamabadâ€™s Shalimar Ground and Rawalpindiâ€™s Ayub Park Ground and KRL Stadium.

Defending champions Sindh will take on Southern Punjab from Friday (today) at the Country Club Ground, Muridke.

From Saturday, Balochistan will take on Northern at Ayub Park Ground with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa playing Central Punjab at the Shalimar Ground.